Jamie Johnson Rejoins the Grascals Ahead of 20th Anniversary

The Grascals have announced the return of founding member Jamie Johnson, who departed the band in 2015.

Johnson left the bluegrass supergroup to address his ongoing struggles with alcohol and depression, and he's become an advocate for others in recovery in the years since then, reaching out through music-based therapy. Now sober nearly eight years, Johnson is rejoining the group at the suggestion of his wife and his son.

“I thank my Lord for His grace and this gift of sobriety, my family for their daily support and the best love ever, and I thank the Grascals for giving me another chance to pick some great music and finish what we started 19 years ago," Johnson says in a press release.

The Grascals initially announced his return on Dec. 10 on stage at Nashville's legendary bluegrass venue the Station Inn, where they first began playing together in 2004.

The Grascals' lineup now includes Terry Smith (upright bass/vocals), Danny Roberts (mandolin), Kristin Scott Benson (banjo), Adam Haynes (fiddle), John Bryan (guitar/vocals) and Johnson (guitar/vocals).

“Having Jamie back with us makes the band feel brand new again because of the excitement he brings. I am really looking forward to this next chapter of the Grascals story,” Roberts says.

“I’m so happy about the return of one of the most beloved Grascals in our band history," Smith adds. "Jamie is family.”

The Grascals are planning to record and release new music in 2023, and they've already booked tour dates that extend through October. To celebrate their impending 20th anniversary in 2024, select 2023 live dates will also feature another founding member, Terry Eldredge.