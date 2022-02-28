Hard-rocking country newcomer Jackson Dean is making his debut onto the country scene with Greenbroke, his full-length debut album on Big Machine Records. The album comes out March 11 and includes ten songs, all of which Dean co-wrote.

"Never lose your wild," Dean explains in a press release, as a means of introducing himself, his music and his mission statement. "You can be tame enough to be in the room, but never let go of that untamed sense of who you are. That's where your truest self lives."

The title of the album — as well as the tenth and final track on the project — embodies that mindset, describing Dean's idea of what it means to live on one's own terms.

"We were raised to live without fear, to look what you had to do in the eye — and get on with it. There's a freedom that comes with living that way," the singer reflects. "You know whatever happens, you're gonna find a way. It goes back to the idea of being greenbroke; you can go anywhere, but that doesn't mean you have to surrender your untamed self."

On Monday (Feb. 28), Dean previewed his new album with the first single off the project, "Don't Come Lookin'," a gravelly and rock-inspired celebration of that freedom and authentic sense of self, both musical and otherwise.

Dean's album was produced by acclaimed songwriter Luke Dick, who is known for his work with Dierks Bentley, Miranda Lambert, Eric Church and more. He's also the bandleader of Republican Hair, and tells the story of his unconventional upbringing in the 2019 documentary Red Dog.

Up next, Dean's got a busy year planned. He's an opening act for three dates on Brooks & Dunn's just-announced Reboot 2022 Tour. He'll play those shows alongside Riley Green and Jordan Davis, as well as the legendary headlining duo.

