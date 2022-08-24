Iron & Wine Reimagines Lori McKenna’s ‘That’s How You Know’ Ahead of New Covers EP [LISTEN]

Indie-folk heavyweight Sam Beam, better known by his stage moniker Iron & Wine, has put his own spin on four songs penned by celebrated singer-songwriter Lori McKenna.

Recorded at Memphis' historic Sam Phillips Studios with production from Matt Ross-Spang, Iron & Wine’s new EP Lori came to life in March 2021 as COVID-19 restrictions began to decrease across the country. He recruited Sima Cunningham and Macie Stewart of the innovative indie-pop outfit Finom to help reimagine his favorite cuts from McKenna's lengthy songbook.

Bean found himself revisiting McKenna's music time and time again during the early, isolating months of the COVID-19 pandemic. That deepened sense of admiration and connection led him to dream up this new project, which is set for release on Sept. 16. The EP includes Beam's reinterpretations of "Like Patsy Would" from McKenna's 2018 record The Tree, "Halfway Home" off her 2016 LP The Bird & The Rifle and "Shake" from 2013's Massachusetts.

To coincide with the EP announcement today (Aug. 24), Iron & Wine also shared their interpretation of "That’s How You Know," a cut from McKenna's 2011 record Lorraine. You can hear the EP cut and watch its accompanying music video, which was conceptualized, directed and animated by Nebila Oguz, below.

Lori will hit streaming platforms and become available for vinyl presale orders via Iron & Wine's Black Cricket Recording Co. beginning Sept. 16. Until then, fans can catch Beam out on the road as his co-headlining tour with Andrew Bird continues through Oct. 3.

Iron & Wine + Andrew Bird's Outside Problems Tour Dates:

Sept. 22 - San Diego, Calif. @ The Magnolia

Sept. 23 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren ^

Sept. 25 - Oklahoma, Okla. @ The Jones Assembly

Sept. 27 -San Antonio, Texas @ Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

Sept. 28 - Dallas, Texas @ Strauss Square @ ATT Performing Arts Center

Sept. 30 - Marfa, Texas @ Trans-Pecos Festival

Oct. 1 - Austin, Texas @ Stubbs

Oct. 2 - New Orleans, La. - Orpheum Theater

Oct. 3 - Houston, Texas - White Oak Music Hall