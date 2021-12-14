Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine Announce 2022 Co-Headlining Tour

Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine are teaming up for a co-headlining trek across this country next year.

The two folk acts will kick off their lengthy Outside Problems Tour on June 12 in Phoenix, Ariz. and travel across the U.S. through mid-August. The two beloved indie-folk acts originally planned to perform together on tour in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic caused everything to be put on hold.

“It will have been more than two years of being grounded when we finally embark on the ‘Outside Problems’ summer tour,” Andrew Bird said in a statement. “90% outdoor venues. A fine road companion in Iron & Wine. I only wish it could happen sooner. I’m not sure why it took so long for me to meet Sam Beam. His music I have known and admired for many years now. What a lovely guy. The kind of guy that would help you move. See you on the outside.”

Fans can grab their tickets to the Outside Problems Tour beginning Friday, Dec. 17 at 10 a.m. local time. You can find more information on ticketing and more at AndrewBird.net and IronandWine.com.

Andrew Bird and Iron & Wine's 2022 Tour Dates:

June 12 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren

June 13 - San Diego, Calif. @ The Magnolia

June 15 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Greek Theatre

June 17 - Berkeley, Calif. @ Greek Theatre

June 18 - Portland, Ore. @ TBA

June 19 - Seattle, Wash. @ TBA

June 21 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ TBA

June 22 - Morrison, Colo @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

July 22 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Pullman Yards

July 23 - Asheville, N.C. @ Rabbit Rabbit

July 24 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

July 25 - Cary, N.C. @ Koka Booth

July 27 - Charlottesville, Va. @ Ting Pavilion

July 28 - Vienna, Va. @ TBA

July 29 - New York, N.Y. @ Pier 17

July 30 - New Haven, Conn. @ Westville Bowl

July 31 - Bethlehem, Pa @ Steel Stacks

Aug. 2 - Lafayette, N.Y. @ Beak & Skiff

Aug. 4 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ PNC Pavilion at Riverbend

Aug. 5 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ TBA

Aug. 6 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ TCU Amphitheater

Aug. 8 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

Aug. 9 - Columbus, Ohio @ Express Live!

Aug. 10 - St Louis, Mo. @ Chesterfield Amphitheater

Aug. 12 - Chicago, Ill. @ TBA

Aug. 13 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Surly

*dates featuring Neko Case