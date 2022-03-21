The Boot’s Weekly Picks: 49 Winchester, Kamara Thomas and More

Courtney Jaye returns with her first solo album since 2013, and these tracks serve as part one of her story. The record is a spiritual journey, accompanied by a short film that she will share in installments leading up to the full length that she will independently release on May 20. It's a beautiful, spiritual journey that Jaye has spent years working to perfect.

In a statement, Jaye said, "It’s mainly about my life journey, and going through hell—in childhood, adulthood, in the music business and in personal relationships—reconnecting with God in a deeper way later in life and through that, doing the work to heal, and eventually finding my power and my actual voice." -- Blake Ells