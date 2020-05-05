During tragic times, artists always seem to come together to let the music do the healing. That’s exactly what happened on Thursday (April 30), when country artists including Keith Urban, Florida Georgia Line, Kelsea Ballerini and Jordan Davis came together to sing a cover of JP Saxe and Julia Michaels’ song “If the World Was Ending.”

While hearing these famous country voices join together with artists including Niall Horan, Alessia Cara and Sam Smith is incredibly cool, it's even cooler that the performance is a way to raise money for Doctors Without Borders, which is doing so much in the continuing fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). The medical organization is actively raising money specifically to find a vaccine for COVID-19 while also supporting the various medical care efforts around the world.

“We are so grateful for the incredible work being done by those on the frontlines during this global pandemic,” Saxe and Michaels say in a statement. “At a time when it can sometimes feel like ‘the world is ending,’ we thank all of the healthcare workers, first responders, and essential workers who are helping so many people in need. Please stay home, stay safe (and don’t actually go over!).”

“Endlessly grateful for the bravery and selflessness of people on the frontlines,” Ballerini also shared on her Instagram page alongside the video.

“If the World Was Ending” was actually released last year, inspired by the Los Angeles earthquakes. But now, it has officially taken on a whole new meaning.