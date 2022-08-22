Remembering Holly Dunn: A Look Back at Her 10 Best Country Songs

Born Aug. 22, 1957, country artist Holly Dunn started her journey into the country music landscape at an early age. The Texas native headed to Nashville after graduating college, in search of her own career in the industry. After finding work as a songwriter and demo singer, she snagged her own solo record deal in 1985.

She released her self-titled debut album the following year, which included her trademark hit single "Daddy's Hands." That track became her first Top 10 hit in 1986 and began a streak of success that continued into the mid-1990s. Over the course of her career, she release 10 studio albums and charted two No. 1 hits: "Are You Ever Gonna Love Me" in 1989 and "You Really Had Me Going" in 1990.

Dunn retired from the country music industry in 2003 following the release of her final album and first gospel-centered project, Full Circle. In 2016, she announced that she had been diagnosed with "a rare, very aggressive form of ovarian cancer." Three years later, on Nov. 14, 2016, Dunn died from the disease at the age of 59.

Although her life was cut short, Dunn's impressive songbook of country tracks from the 1980s and 90s will live on through new generations of listeners. Let's take a trip back in time and appreciate these 10 standout songs from Holly Dunn.