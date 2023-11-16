32 Years Ago: Garth Brooks Hits No. 1 With ‘Shameless’

Thirty-two years ago today (Nov. 16, 1991), Garth Brooks earned his seventh No. 1 single with the tune "Shameless," from his Ropin' the Wind album.

"Shameless" was written and originally recorded by Billy Joel, for his 1989 album Storm Front. Joel's version landed in the Top 40 on the pop charts, but it was Brooks' version that took the song all the way to No. 1 on the country charts in 1991.

Garth Brooks Shameless Single Art Liberty Records loading...

According to Brooks, the country music superstar first became familiar with the song after receiving Joel's Storm Front CD in the mail from a record club while he was on tour. As the story goes, Brooks became enamored with Joel's music and requested permission to record the tune. Brooks appears on "Shameless" with Joel on the rocker's Live at Shea Stadium: The Concert album, which was released in 2011.

Ropin' the Wind has gone on to sell more than 14 million albums, becoming one of the most successful records of Brooks' career. The album is available for purchase on Amazon.

