Garth Brooks will take his Stadium Tour to Charlotte, N.C., next spring. The country superstar announced the show on Tuesday (Nov. 26).

Brooks' Charlotte Stadium Tour stop is set for May 2, at 7PM, at Bank of America Stadium. It will be his first time playing in the city in 22 years, and it will be his only Stadium Tour stop in the Carolinas, per a press release.

Tickets for Brooks' Charlotte show will go on sale on Dec. 6 at 10AM ET, with a limit of eight tickets per purchase in effect. The Stadium Tour features in-the-round seating, and tickets cost $94.95, including all taxes and fees. Fans can get tickets at Ticketmaster.com, through the Ticketmaster app or by phone at 1-877-654-2784.

Brooks announced his Stadium Tour plans in mid-October of 2018, at a press conference; the trek will take Brooks to 10-12 stadiums each year for the next three years. Brooks began the trek on March 9 in St. Louis, Mo.; his final 2019 show took place in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 16. The singer has also alluded to Stadium Tour stops at Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts and Nissan Stadium in Nashville, as well as a stop somewhere in Texas, but those details have yet to be announced.

Brooks' Stadium Tour follows his 2018 show at Notre Dame Stadium, the first concert ever held at that venue. This year, he's also been playing intimate concerts at a series of dive bars in celebration of his newest single, "Dive Bar."

Brooks' last full tour, his 2014-2017 World Tour, wrapped up in Nashville in December of 2017. Since then, Brooks has said numerous times that he's working on another studio album, to follow 2016's Gunslinger, reportedly titled Fun.

