Florida Georgia Line Have a Brand-New Song Coming This Friday

Florida Georgia Line are giving fans something to look forward to this week. The country duo is set to release a brand-new song called "I Love My Country" this Friday (March 27). On Friday (March 20), the band gave listeners a heads-up about the exciting news in an Instagram video filmed in their Nashville recording studio.

"We've been in here working on our new album, jamming and having a good time," Tyler Hubbard explained. "We can’t wait any longer. We’ve gotta get some new music out to our fans."

"I Love My Country" will give fans a first taste of what's to come from Florida Georgia Line's upcoming fifth studio album, which is expected to be released sometime later this year.

"This song could not be more appropriate for a time like now," Hubbard continued, acknowledging the ongoing coronavirus epidemic. "We’re all living in uncertain times or quarantined, not really sure what the future holds. But we’re still loving life, still having a good time and this song really, really does that for us. It brings us so much joy and makes us feel so good, and we hope it does the same for you guys."

Florida Georgia Line were forced to shut down their Nashville restaurant and bar FGL House to help contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). In order to help their staff get through this difficult time, the duo personally donated $1,000 to each of their 117 employees.

"FGL House would be nothing without our amazing staff," the band shared in a statement posted to Facebook. "We know it takes a village, and we’re so thankful for all 117 of you."