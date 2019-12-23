Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley Is Co-Developing a Drama Series for ABC

Add executive producer of a television drama to the long list of hats worn by Florida Georgia Line's Brian Kelley. He's co-producing a proposed drama series for ABC, titled Moss Landing, with Empire and Star co-creator Lee Daniels.

According to Billboard, the show's forthcoming pilot will follow "the sweeping love story of disgraced country star Marion James and Sky Miller, an African American gospel and soul singer. The show would unravel the mysteries of their troubled pasts and follow Marion and Sky through the highs and lows of rebuilding their lives and the love that binds them together -- all set to genre-blending musical numbers."

The series is set in Kelley's home state of Florida; the story will take place in a small, seaside town. It's one of two musically-driven series in development for ABC, with the other being the Mandy Moore-produced drama 90's Popstar.

Billboard adds that Lee Shipman, who also co-created Netflix's Hemlock Grove, will serve as showrunner should the project go to series. Shipman's an executive producer alongside Daniels and Marc Velez of Lee Daniels Entertainment. Kelley will also serve as executive producer through his production company, Cuzbro, alongside Stephen Snedden and Justin Halliwell.

Beyond his on-stage and in-studio work with fellow Florida Georgia Line member Tyler Hubbard, Kelley is also currently at work co-producing a country musical. The FGL bandmates also run artist development and publishing company Tree Vibez Music, which since its 2015 founding has signed Jordan Schmidt, Jimmie Deeghan, Drew Castle, Canaan Smith and RaeLynn. Earlier this year, Kelley and Hubbard launched Round Here Records.