Brian Kelley Bringing Beach Vibes to the Stage on 2022 Made by the Water Tour

After putting out his debut solo project, Sunshine State of Mind, in 2021, Brian Kelley is doubling down on his beach-inspired new batch of music with a tour. On Tuesday (Feb. 1), he revealed dates for his 12-stop Made by the Water Tour, which kicks off in April in his home state of Florida.

As one half of superstar country duo Florida Georgia Line, Kelley brings his beachy blend of country music inspirations to his work with his bandmate, Tyler Hubbard. Now, in his solo material, he immerses himself even more fully in the inspiration he draws from life by the water. Fittingly, the tour hits plenty of cities known for their beaches, including Isle of Palms, S.C., and Savannah Ga.

"Y'all, I am beyond excited to announce my own tour," Kelley explains. "Releasing my first album has been nothing short of a dream come true, and I can’t wait to bring these songs, along with some beach vibes, to the stage!”

Up-and-coming act the Boat Boys will join Kelley on the road. To round out the nautical theme, the tour will be presented by Boat Trader and Oyster City Brewing Co.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday (Feb. 4). Subscribers to the singer's newsletter will get access to a special pre-sale starting Wednesday (Feb. 2), and his social media followers will have pre-sale access beginning Thursday (Feb. 3).

Brian Kelley's 2022 Made by the Water Tour Dates:

Apr. 21 -- Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Daytona Beach Bandshell

Apr. 23 -- Savannah, Ga. @ Saddle Bags Savannah

Apr. 28 -- Isle of Palms, S.C. @ The Windjammer

Apr. 29 -- Charlotte, N.C. @ Coyote Joe's

Apr. 30 -- Greenville, S.C. @ Blind Horse Saloon

May 5 -- Birmingham, Ala. @ Iron City

May 6 -- Fort Walton Beach, Fla. @ The Block

May 7 -- Baton Rouge, La. @ Texas Club

May 13 -- Tampa, Fla. @ Dallas Bull

May 14 -- Fort Myers, Fla. @ The Ranch Concert Hall & Saloon

May 19 -- Little Rock, Ark. @ The Hall