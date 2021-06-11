Brian Kelley Is Ready for Summer With New Solo Album, ‘Sunshine State of Mind’

Brian Kelley is taking another step away from his post as half of the popular country duo Florida Georgia Line and is headed to the beach with his debut solo album, Sunshine State of Mind. The record is due out via Warner Music Nashville/Nashville South Records on June 25.

Fans who pre-order Sunshine State of Mind will gain instant access to six songs, giving them a preview of what Kelley is hoping will be the soundtrack for Summer 2021. With tracks such as “Party on the Beach”, “Beach Cowboy,” "Sunday Service in the Sand” and “Made By the Water,” it’s clear that Kelley is ready for a good-time summertime by the water.

Though on the surface Sunshine State of Mind promises to be the background to the summer’s celebrations, Kelley says there's something deeper there, too. “They say write what you know, and this is the first time I really wrote for me,” he shares in a press release.

"This project came from a real place — my experiences as a kid in Florida, getting away and finally moving back — and it’s just been a very life-giving thing for me," he adds. "I hope fans get to know a little more about me, hear my voice."

In April, Kelley released a four-song EP, Wave Pack, to preview songs from his solo album. They and the two other songs that come with the album pre-order, "Highway on the Water" and "Songs for You," are all accompanied by music videos, the newest two of which were directed by Ben Christiansen.

Florida Georgia Line fans need not worry about the band breaking up. Both Kelley and Tyler Hubbard have shut those rumors down, and they'll be back together for their 2021 I Love My Country Tour this summer.

Warner Music Nashville / Nashville South Records, Inc.

Brian Kelley, Sunshine State of Mind Tracklist:

1. “Boat Names”

2. “Made By the Water”

3. “Sunburnt”

4. “Highway on the Water”

5. “Real Good Day”

6. “Party on the Beach”

7. “Don’t Take Much”

8. “Fish All Day”

9. “Boat Ride”

10. “Beach Cowboy”

11. “By Boat”

12. “Songs for You”

13. “Say the Word”

14. “Horses on the Beach”

15. “Savannah”

16. “Sunday Service in the Sand”

17. “Florida Boy Forever”

Enter your number to get our free mobile app