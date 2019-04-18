Emily Ann Roberts, ‘Someday Dream’ [Exclusive Premiere]

Singer-songwriter and The Voice runner-up Emily Ann Roberts is premiering her new single "Someday Dream" exclusively for readers of The Boot. Press play below to listen to the uplifting new track.

Roberts remembers the exact date on which she penned "Someday Dream" alongside Jason Saenz and Seth Mosley: Aug. 29, 2017. It was a pivotal moment for her.

"I had been off The Voice for almost two years, and I was going through this rut of wanting my career to happen and develop more quickly than it was," Roberts tells The Boot. "I started hearing myself saying things like, 'Someday when I write the perfect song, then I'll be content.'"

"Someday Dream" is a song about respecting where you are in the journey while still working to pursue your goals: "When I'm lookin' back, I'm a whole lot further down that old narrow road," Roberts sings. "Broken record, try to break me / Daddy said don't let it phase me / Well, honey, I'm just pickin' up / See, this just ain't some someday dream."

For Roberts, that "someday dream" was finding her place in the music world. "I always wanted to be a country music artist, songwriter and entertainer at the largest level God wanted for me," she shares. "I was so hung up on all I wasn’t achieving that I was missing all that I had accomplished, and I was so focused on where I was trying to get to that I missed where I was in the moment.

"I realized," Roberts adds, "I was living in my “Someday Dream” all along."

A Tennessee native and finalist during The Voice's ninth season in late 2015, Roberts was snapped up by The Voice coach and country star Blake Shelton during her blind audition. Since her appearance on the TV singing competition, she's signed with the management company that handles Shelton's career and is working on new music.

"Someday Dream" is officially due out on Friday (April 19); fans of Miranda Lambert, Kelsea Ballerini and Maren Morris will definitely want to add it to their playlists. To learn more about Roberts, visit her website.

Listen to Emily Ann Roberts' "Someday Dream"