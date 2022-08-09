Drake Milligan Announces Debut Album, ‘Dallas/Fort Worth’

America’s Got Talent contestant and Stoney Creek Records/BBR Music Group artist Drake Milligan has announced that his highly-anticipated debut album, Dallas/Fort Worth, will drop on September 15.

The 14-song collection, produced by the legendary Tony Brown (George Strait, Reba McEntire) and songwriter/producer Brandon Hood, will prominently feature Milligan’s Texas roots throughout, with a neo-traditional sound and authentically country storytelling center stage.

"As a lifelong country music fan, it has been my dream to make a full-length record that pays homage to traditional country roots, while still bringing new sounds and energy to the genre," Milligan says in a press release.

Explicating the album’s homage-paying title, the 24-year-old shares, "As a native son of the Dallas/Fort Worth area, I’ve always been intrigued by the difference between the two cities. First, there’s Dallas: a city determined to prove that everything really is bigger in Texas. Then, just 30 miles to the west, there’s Fort Worth: a city that holds true to its Stockyard roots with a taut rope around its cowboy brand.”

“My goal was to bring those same distinctions to the two parts of this album. On Dallas, the songs have a little more polish on their boots. On Fort Worth, there are nods to those traditional Honky-Tonkin’, Western swingin’, cowboy culture roots that I’m based in,” he adds.

Dallas/Fort Worth follows Milligan’s acclaimed self-titled debut EP, which landed at No. 1 on the iTunes Country Album chart. The tight five-song sampler featured the superb “Over Drinkin’ Under Thinkin’,” tender “She,” and rollicking, “Sounds Like Something I’d Do.” The latter quickly became a fan favorite and had both its song and music video shoot to the top of the iTunes Country Single chart and iTunes Video chart, respectively.

Most recently, the promising newcomer shot to national fame as a contestant on AGT. There, he performed an exuberant live rendition of “Sounds Like Something I’d Do” with his band, causing audience members to erupt in cheer and the show’s judges, which include Simon Cowell and Howie Mandell, to give him a standing ovation.

Dubbed "the New Elvis of Country" by Mandell, Milligan will take the AGT stage again this Tuesday (Aug. 9) for a live semi-final performance, airing at 8PM ET on NBC.

Drake Milligan's Dallas/Fort Worth Album Tracklist:

1. “Sounds Like Something I’d Do” (Drake Milligan/Brett Beavers/Terry McBride)

2. “Kiss Goodbye All Night” (Drake Milligan/Brandon Hood/ Josh Jenkins/Phil O’Donnell)

3. “Hating Everything She Tries On" (Drake Milligan/Brent Anderson/Lynn Hutton)

4. “She” (Drake Milligan/Brandon Hood/John Pierce)

5. “Bad Day to Be a Beer” (Drake Milligan/Marv Green/JT Harding)

6. “Hearts Don’t Break Even” (Drake Milligan/Brandon Hood/Liz Rose)

7. "Dance of a Lifetime” (Drake Milligan/Brandon Hood/Phil O’Donnell)

1. “Over Drinkin’ Under Thinkin’” (Drake Milligan/Brice Long/Brett Beavers)

2. “Tipping Point” (Drake Milligan/Brandon Hood/Terry McBride/Josh London)

3. “Don’t Look Down” (Drake Milligan/Brandon Hood/John Pierce)

4. “Goin’ Down Swingin’” (Drake Milligan/Brandon Hood/Phil O’Donnell

5. “Save It for a Sunny Day” (Drake Milligan/Marv Green/Tim Nichols)

6. “Long Haul” (Drake Milligan/Brandon Hood/Bob DiPIero

7. “Cowboy Kind of Way” (Drake Milligan/Brandon Hood/Terry McBride)

Country Singers You Forgot Got Their Start on Reality TV: