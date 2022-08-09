Who Is Drake Milligan? ‘America’s Got Talent’ Singer Is More Than the ‘New Elvis of Country’

America's Got Talent judges didn't hesitate in sending Drake Milligan to the live rounds after his debut in June. On Tuesday night (Aug. 9), the accomplished country singer will rely on fans to keep him in the competition. Those tuning in for the first time may ask, "Who is Drake Milligan?"

Here is everything you need to know about Drake Milligan, including his hometown, musical influences and why he may have looked very familiar even before he appeared on AGT this spring. It turns out Howie Mandell wasn't the first to compare him to Elvis Presley when he said he's the "new Elvis of country."

How Old Is Drake Milligan?

Milligan was 23 years old when he auditioned, but he's since celebrated his 24th birthday. Music and performing have been a part of his life since a young age. The "Sounds Like Something I'd Do" singer referred to it during his America's Got Talent audition, but an early concert from an Elvis Presley impersonator set him on his way. From there he learned the songs and he moves — and that famous stutter, as seen in his audition — and started to impersonate the King himself. Slowly, he began to introduce his own music.

Where Is Drake Milligan From?

Meet the next great country newcomer from Texas. Milligan was born and raised in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. His father runs a scrap yard and his mother is a veterinarian. Hunting and fishing were among his favorite activities as a kid. It should come as no surprise that fellow Texan George Strait is an influence, but he also calls Alan Jackson, Dwight Yoakam and Presley as influences.

What Are Drake Milligan's Best Songs?

In recent years, Milligan moved to Nashville and signed a record deal with Stoney Creek Records, the label home to Jimmie Allen, Parmalee and Lindsay Ell. Last summer he released a five-song, self-titled EP that features "Sounds Like Something I'd Do." Other songs on the project include the rockabilly love song "Kiss Goodbye All Night" and a Texas swinger called "Over Drinkin' Under Thinkin'."

On September 15, Milligan will release his debut full-length album, Dallas/Fort Worth. Should he advance past the semi-finals, the new project would line up nicely with an appearance on the finals of America's Got Talent.

Who Does Drake Milligan Sound Like?

He leans hard into the Elvis comparisons, but more contemporary comparisons might be a band like Midland, who is influenced by a similar mix of Texas and Bakersfield country music.

Who Was Drake Milligan Before America's Got Talent?

In 2017, Milligan played Elvis Presley in a CMT film called Sun Records, thus cementing his credible performances and swagger. He also auditioned for Season 16 of American Idol in 2018 and earned a Golden Ticket. However, in a surprise move, he pulled out of the show, saying he wasn't ready for that platform yet.

Did Drake Milligan Make the America's Got Talent Finals?

Fans and viewers will have to tune in on Aug. 9 at 8PM ET to find out. America's Got Talent airs on NBC. The winner gets $1 million.

