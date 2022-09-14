Drake Milligan returned to the stage of America's Got Talent on Tuesday night (Sept. 13), giving a reprise performance that had the judges all but handing him the crown for the current season.

The fan favorite country singer chose to reprise his audition song, "Sounds Like Something I'd Do," to make his final pitch before the winner of the 2022 season of AGT is revealed on Wednesday night (Sept. 14).

He took the stage in a red shirt and black pants, accompanying himself on acoustic guitar as he delivered a polished, energetic and fun performance of the song, which spent time at No. 1 on iTunes after he auditioned for the show by singing it in June.

Milligan has been a standout on AGT since he first hit the stage to audition, and the judges once again raved about his performance, with Simon Cowell telling Milligan that he thinks AGT will mark "the start of your career."

Sofia Vergara said she'd like to buy a ticket to one of his shows, while Heidi Klum told Milligan, "You are the one to beat," noting how much his performance impacted the audience.

"You just brought it home, and I think you're a star," Howie Mandel raved.

Milligan is slated to release his debut album, Dallas/Fort Worth, via Stoney Creek Records on Thursday (Sept. 15), and "Sounds Like Something I'd Do" is set to impact country radio on Monday (Sept. 19).

Jon Pardi will join Milligan for a special performance during the AGT finale on Wednesday night, during which the show will reveal the final results for 2022. The special two-hour finale begins at 9PM ET on Fox.

Country family trio Chapel Hart are also still in the running, and they will perform with Darius Rucker on Wednesday night.

