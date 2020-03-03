Hillary Scott’s Former School Destroyed in Nashville Tornado

Donelson Christian Academy, the school at which Lady Antebellum member Hillary Scott spent her middle and high school years, was destroyed in a tornado that tore through Nashville on Tuesday morning (March 3). Video and photos on social media show debris from the building and its classrooms scattered where the school once stood.

Donelson Christian Academy was located on Danyacrest Drive in the Donelson area of Nashville. The site of the school is almost directly east from the Five Points area of East Nashville, which also sustained major damage. Scott spent fifth grade through her senior year of high school at the school.

"Praying for our city. I can't believe the devastation ... People's homes are gone. Lives lost," Scott writes on Instagram Stories. "Please pray for Nashville, its people and all of the first responders who are trying to keep everyone safe as they assess the damage."

Tweets from Shelby Sansone, a reporter with Nashville's WSMV-TV, show the devastating damage the Donelson Christian Academy campus sustained:

At least 21 people, including two in East Nashville specifically, died in the Tuesday morning tornado, which swept through Nashville's Germantown and East Nashville neighborhoods before moving east. More than 40 buildings collapsed, the Tennessean reports, and others sustained everything from minor to major damage. The tornado affected Wilson County, Benton County and Putnam County in addition to Davidson County, in which Nashville is located.

"There's a really good possibility that there may be more," Gov. Bill Lee said at a morning press conference. "It's early yet."

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee has set up a fund for victims of the tornado; to donate, visit CFMT.org. Hands on Nashville, the Red Cross and other organizations are also organizing donations and volunteers, according to the Tennessean.