10 Things You Should Know About Dolly Parton

When you hear the name "Dolly," there's one person who comes to mind: the iconic Dolly Parton. The star has been a mainstay in country music for decades, earning more and more fans not only with every musical release she shares, but with every charitable venture she undertakes, appearance she makes and hilarious story she tells.

From her poor childhood in the Great Smokey Mountains to finding monumental success on the charts -- country and pop, and worldwide, too -- Parton has just about seen it all. Throughout her career thus far, she has earned 25 No. 1 songs, launched 41 projects to the Top 10 on Billboard's country albums chart and earned countless awards. She started it all off by appearing on a TV program called The Porter Wagoner Show -- a career move that would, in a roundabout sort of way, give Parton her biggest song, "I Will Always Love You."

Read on to learn 10 interesting facts about the acclaimed singer, including why she doesn't ride the rides at her theme park, Dollywood, and her connection with a cloned sheep.