Dolly Parton songs are some of the most beloved of the last 50-plus years of country music. Parton has built one of the biggest careers in country music on the strength of hits in a wide variety of styles, keeping up with the trends and changes in country over the years, but never losing sight of her core appeal.

Parton is particularly notable among female artists, as she wrote most of her biggest hits herself. She has also demonstrated the ability to hunt down and record outside material that perfectly suits her abilities, further widening her appeal. Our list of the Top 10 Dolly Parton Songs includes songs from all facets of her record-breaking career.