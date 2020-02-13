Dolly Parton’s Debut Album, ‘Hello, I’m Dolly': All the Songs, Ranked

Since day one, Dolly Parton has told captivating, believable stories that speak for the people of East Tennessee without limiting themselves to regional appeal. Her debut album, 1967's Hello, I’m Dolly, proves as much with characters ranging from one woman offering life advice to her younger sister to another ready to go Biblical and cast stones at a former lover’s bride-to-be.

Read on to find out how The Boot ranks the tracks on a classic and influential 12-song collection without a dud.