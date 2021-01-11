Dierks Bentley appeared on Instagram Saturday (Jan. 9), looking rested, relaxed and more than ready to share a new song. He grabbed his guitar and a hot cup of coffee and got to playing.

“Tell ‘Em Right Now” is the name of the track, which Bentley co-wrote alongside Hardy and David Garcia. In the Instagram video's caption, the singer calls the song's message "a good idea in these times."

The lyrical backbone of "Tell 'Em Right Now" comes straight from recent months, during which Americans have waded through the chaos of political uncertainty and an ongoing global pandemic. In the song, listeners are urged to tell their loved ones how much they love them before it’s too late: "You are going to be glad you did," one lyric emphasizes.

“Damn, that guitar sounds good,” Brothers Osborne’s TJ Osborne replied in the comments section of Bentley's post. “Great song.”

Bentley has been keeping a low profile as of late, as he and his family have been riding out his COVID-prompted time off the road in the mountains of Colorado. Still, as this performance shows, he's been staying creative; in fact, during a media roundtable in late 2020, Bentley shared that he has been keeping busy writing and recording. His current single “Gone,” is his first from a yet-to-be-announced new album.

"It just always ends poorly for me in this video,” said Bentley last year about the song's accompanying (hilarious) music video. "I definitely had a lot more fun making it than it looks though … We got to film a bunch of scenes inspired by some of my favorite shows like The Office, MacGyver, Game of Thrones and Full House. And I got to collaborate with some new directors I’ve never worked with, so I left at the end of a really long day feeling really happy and inspired about a kind of sad song.”