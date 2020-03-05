Dierks Bentley's drummer and his wife are among the hundreds of families who were directly affected by the tornado that hit the Nashville area on Tuesday morning (March 3). Fortunately, the musician's boss and bandmates have been there for him and his neighbors as they clean up the devastation.

In a video shared to Bentley's Instagram account, drummer Steve Misamore, who has been in Bentley's band for 20 years, and his wife, CarryAnn, are shown standing side by side in front of their severely damaged home. "As you can see behind us, we did take the direct hit," Misamore says, standing in what remains of their front yard.

The storm ripped off the second story of the Misamores' Mt. Juliet, Tenn., home. The couple was vacationing in Florida when the storm came into the area and quickly returned home after seeing what had happened in their neighborhood.

“We saw it on the news, flew back. As you can see, we’ve lost the top floor -- or, you could say, decided to develop an open concept,” Misamore jokes.

On Wednesday (March 4), Bentley and other members of his band and crew headed to the Misamores' property to help clean up the debris. Although the video they posted from the scene tries to keep things humorous, the Tennessean reports that about two dozen people from Bentley's camp really did offer assistance in the area.

"It's great to have the band and crew wanna get out here and help out today," Bentley said on scene. Although the country star was not directly affected by the storm himself, the airport he landed at just an hour before the storm hit was destroyed.

"We ducked around this cell and landed at john tune airport around 11:30 last night," Bentley shares in a post to his social media pages. “Glad we landed when we did. Wouldn’t have been good an hour later. It was the cell that turned into the tornado. Lot of people lost their homes. No one comes together as a city like Nashville does."

Initial surveys reported EF-3 Tornado damage in East Nashville, Donelson and Mt. Juliet, CNN reports. Germantown and North Nashville were also hit hard, and the city saw widespread wreckage and more than 40 downed buildings.

As of Thursday morning (March 5), there were 25 state-wide fatalities. Two of those deaths happened in East Nashville: A couple in their 30s were killed as they left cocktail bar the Attaboy Lounge, where one of them was an employee. Outside of the city, however, there were more deaths: Wilson County and Benton County both reported fatalities, and Putnam County was hit especially hard.

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, Hands on Nashville and other organizations are also organizing donations and volunteers. Click here for more information on how you can help.