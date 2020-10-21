David Nail and his wife, Catherine, have welcomed their third child. The couple welcomed a baby girl named Ellie Britton Nail on Monday (Oct. 19), according to a press release.

The couple's third daughter arrived after a "long struggle with IVF and many prayers," the statement says. she weighed 9lbs., 2oz. at the time of her birth. The couple shared the news of her arrival exclusively with People on Tuesday (Oct. 20).

Nail and his wife were already parents to twins Lawson and Lillian, who were born in December of 2015. The kids helped reveal the news of the impending family addition in April, when Nail posted a picture to Instagram of them holding hands and spinning around in a circle, writing, "I hope he looks at his little sister like he looks at his twin sister ..."

.

"Mother and baby girl are both well, and we are just over the moon with this new addition to our family. Her brother and sister are both looking forward to her arrival home from the hospital," Nail tells People. "This is our third successful IVF baby, and we thank God for blessing us once again."

"Words do no justice," the singer writes on Instagram to accompany a photo of the couple with their new daughter. "Just completely in awe of my new baby girl. Ellie Britton Nail, you are already so loved. God is great. I’m so proud of Cat. As small as she is, she managed to have a 9lb baby last night. I want to thank everyone for the kind words, and all the prayers."

The Nails discussed the challenges they faced trying to have children on an episode of Nail's 2016 YouTube show, Fighter Series. Nail revealed that they got the news of his infertility issues around the same time that he was diagnosed with depression.

"It was impossible not to kind of wonder is this just in the cards for us," he admitted. Catherine added that while the IVF (In Vitro Fertilization) procedure was painful, "it's so worth it, and I would do it 10 times again to get what we have now."

The 41-year-old singer, best known for hits including "Red Light," "Night's on Fire" and "Whatever She's Got," released a new EP titled Oh, Mother late in 2019. He's been exploring outdoor and socially distant live shows while working on new music during the ongoing pandemic.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app