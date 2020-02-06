5 Times Country Stars Held Their Own on Reality TV

There's a fine line between music and television, and country stars seem to cross it ... a lot. From shows such as Nashville that feature real-life artists acting to cooking shows hosted by Trisha Yearwood and Little Big Town's Kimberly Schlapman, country singers always seem to find reasons to show up on the small screen -- including on reality TV.

Of course, there are countless country stars who actually got their start on reality TV shows such as American Idol and The Voice (Carrie Underwood, Scotty McCreery and RaeLynn, just to name a few), but there are also a handful of artists who were country singers before making the leap to television. Read on to learn more about some of the best moments when country music and reality TV collided.