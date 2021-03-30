LOL! Country Music’s 5 Best Comedians

Way back when a sizable chunk of the country music audience really did live on farms and in the hills, comedians shared billings with musical acts and helped rural America poke fun at itself. First the Grand Ole Opry and later the long-running television show Hee Haw made it normal to go from Roy Acuff crying while singing sentimental songs to Minnie Pearl acting the fool without the program losing its course.

To narrow down country music’s history of comic relief, The Boot has put together this list of the genre's five greatest comedians after eliminating parody artists and singers of silly songs (Cledus T. Judd, Ray Stevens, Homer & Jethro) and serious stars known in part for their funny bone (June Carter, Reba McEntire, Grandpa Jones). Even by limiting the list to stand-up comedians, we had to skip over some fine candidates, from Hee Haw’s Archie Campbell to banjo picker Steve Martin.

Read on for a Top 5 that favors classic Opry stars while offering a taste of good, clean fun from the ‘70s to today: