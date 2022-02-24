10 Country Hits From 2002 You Might Have Forgotten

The year 2002 was a complicated period in country music history. As Americans tried to process the fresh wounds from the Sept. 11 attacks and the newly-launched war on terrorism, many clung to music as a method of healing. Toby Keith found massive success with his song "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American)," although the blunt attitude of the track's lyrics also drew criticism. That became the partial catalyst of a lasting feud between The Chicks frontwoman Natalie Maines and Keith, which would only grow the following year after Maines publicly commented on President George W. Bush's then-anticipated War in Iraq.

The genre lost some pivotal figures in 2002 as well. Waylon Jennings died at the age of 64 due to complications from diabetes. Harlan Howard, the songwriter responsible for country classics like "I Fall To Pieces" and "Heartaches By The Number" died unexpectedly the age of 74 after many years of health issues.

Although politics, death and war cast a huge shadow on the country and the music industry overall that year, there were also plenty of bright spots. Shania Twain's upbeat, country-pop record Up! topped the charts for most of the year, growing her fame as an influential artist in both genres. The Chicks' critically acclaimed record Home helped them sweep the country categories at the Grammy Awards. Faith Hill, Rascal Flatts, Darryl Worley, Alan Jackson and Kenny Chesney all took their new albums to the top of the country charts.

Although many of country music's most recognizable artists found success on country radio in 2002, it also was the year that many new faces made their debuts onto the country music scene. Many of the emerging talents who earned their first big hits in 2002 would only find a short stint of success, but the music that they shared during that time still makes a lasting impact on many country fans to this day.

Let's take a look back at 10 country hits from 2002 that you might have forgotten: