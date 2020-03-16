The Boot’s Quarantine Picks Playlist: Country Tunes to Discover While You’re Stuck at Home [LISTEN]

Country artists and country fans alike are staying in and practicing social distancing these days, in order to help curtail the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus. A massive number of tours, festivals and shows have been postponed, including the 2020 ACM Awards.

There is good news, though: Even though you might not be able to see your favorite artists on tour this spring, it's the perfect time to dig a little deeper into your favorite albums or discover a few new country songs that may not have been your radar otherwise.

Below, The Boot has compiled a playlist of some of our favorite new country and Americana songs. From brand-new releases from the likes of Morgan Myles and Kassi Ashton to deeper cuts off recent albums including Jon Pardi's Heartache Medication and Little Big Town's Nightfall, this playlist is stocked with the best tunes that you might have missed earlier in the year.

For the latest information on the COVID-19 coronavirus, visit CDC.gov or the World Health Organization's website. In the meantime, stay home, wash your hands and listen to great country music.

Quarantine Tunes: Country Songs to Discover While You're Stuck at Home