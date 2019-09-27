Jon Pardi’s ‘Heartache Medication': 5 Must-Hear Songs for the Country Traditionalists

If 2016's California Sunrise was Jon Pardi leaning into his classic country influences, his new album, Heartache Medication, is a full-on dive in. Out Friday (Sept. 27), the new project is what happens when the mainstream embraces a classic-inspired sound, as radio did with Pardi's recent hits "Head Over Boots," "Heartache on the Dance Floor" and "Night Shift."

"California Sunrise was me as, 'Okay, this is what you want? Boom, here you go,' but it’s still country at the same time. Heartache Medication is like, 'Well, I’m gonna lean this way a little more,'" Pardi explained to The Boot and other media outlets at a recent album-listening event. "I guess Heartache is a little more of my influences from the '70s, the '80s, the '90s, the 2000s, to where it’s all kinda in this record and it’s a sound that you haven’t really heard in a long time."

Traditional-sounding odes to the good old days, both in life and in love (the album opener "Old Hat," "Call Me Country," "Just Like Old Times") mingle with punny, wild drinking songs ("Me and Jack," "Tied One On") and more wistful reflections (the Lauren Alaina duet "Don't Blame It on Whiskey," the album-closing "Starlight"). Pardi co-wrote seven of the 14 songs, but also largely relied on Nashville's cache of talented songwriters who, the artist says, really understood what he was after.

UMG Nashville

"I give a lot of credit to Nashville songwriters that showed up as fans of California Sunrise and what I’m doing, what path I’m on, to really knock it out of the park to where I’m like, 'I love that song; I would write that song,'" Pardi reflects.

Whether you're in need of a cure for what ails your love life or just want to hear some modern songs that'll send you straight back to the days of neo-traditional and '90s country, press play on these can't-miss Heartache Medication tracks.