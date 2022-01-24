Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson have released a fiery music video to match their smoldering duet, "Never Say Never."

Filmed at the Brushy Mountain State Penitentiary, the video follows the forbidden love of a prison guard and an inmate. Destined to be kept apart, the guard finds ways to get her lover alone before taking a huge risk: She passes the prisoner a key and a map of the grounds.

The two flee together in the middle of the night, and they make it to the woods before their love overtakes them. Will they finally be free to live happier ever after — albeit on the run — or will fate catch up to them?

"Never Say Never" is a red-hot duet about a love that seem impossible to quit. Swindell and Wilson's push and pull trading lines on the song contributes to the back-and-forth of two lovers who are bad for each other, but just can't seem to keep their distance. It's a story both Wilson and Swindell say they have lived.

The country artists hopped on an Instagram Live to talk about the video and how eerie it felt to film inside a prison. Wilson also dishes that the video is based on a true story that actually took place where they filmed. Skip ahead to the 1:30 mark below to hear more:

"Never Say Never" was released on Nov. 17, 2021 and was the most added song to country radio that week. It's been steadily climbing the charts since, and currently sits in the Top 20.

Swindell is launching his Down to the Bar Tour on Feb. 17. Travis Denning and Ashley Cooke will serve as opening acts on the trek, which will run through April 3.

Wilson is currently on the road with Dierks Bentley on his Beers on Me Tour through March 5.