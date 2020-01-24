Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Ray Stevens' contributions to the genre span over 60 years and include his work as a songwriter, session musician, producer and businessman. These varied roles remain no laughing matter for the namesake of Nashville venue the CabaRay Showroom.

That said, any collection of Stevens' most memorable tunes should be dominated by the colorful characters and cartoonish voices that made him a peer to Minnie Pearl, Roger Miller and other comedic ambassadors for country music. As such, this list of Stevens' 10 best songs strays from the serious and reminds longtime fans of such classic characters as Ahab the Arab's trusty camel and fez-wearing party animal Coy.