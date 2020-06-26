All of Alan Jackson’s Studio Albums, Ranked

Alan Jackson's talents as a songwriter and singer have placed all but six of his 46 career singles in the Top 40. Over half of those 40 hits -- 26, to be exact -- topped the Billboard country singles chart.

While Jackson's hits alone could've made for a Hall of Fame-worthy career and offered plenty of inspiration for Luke Combs and other students of '90s country, Jackson's studio albums need to be heard in full to grasp the songwriting depth, sentimentality and sense of humor shared over the years by one of country music's best ambassadors.

Read on to find to find out how The Boot ranks Jackson's country long-players. Our list excludes compilations, live albums and gospel or Christmas-themed albums.