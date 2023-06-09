Luke Combs played alongside his hero at CMA Fest, and Lainey Wilson got to sing with her butt double.

Day 1 of the annual country music festival featured several amazing collaborations and the usual solo fun at Nissan Stadium. The photo gallery (below) finds Tyler Hubbard, Dan + Shay, Carly Pearce and Jordan Davis at CMA Fest. You'll also find setlists for every main stage performer (except Darius Rucker, who played "Wagon Wheel" and "Fires Don't Start Themselves").

Highlights that seem destined to make the ABC broadcast in July include Combs working with Vince Gill on "One More Last Chance" and — if cameras caught Riverfront Stage performances — Wilson singing with Lauren Alaina. The two just released a new song called "Thicc as Thieves" that some are describing as the female version of "Honky Tonk Badonk-a-donk," Trace Adkins' early 2000s hit.

Day 2 of the 50th annual CMA Fest is Friday night. Tanya Tucker, Miranda Lambert, Cody Johnson and Keith Urban are a few of the acts scheduled to play Nissan Stadium starting at 8PM.

The lineup is equally loaded for Saturday and Sunday night's shows.