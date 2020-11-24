The 11th annual CMA Country Christmas special is just days away, and with it will come a stacked roster of country performers bringing their best holiday tunes and Christmas cheer to the stage. But before the show airs in later November, you can take a sneak peek of what to expect from this year's festive performances.

As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, the holiday season is likely to look a little bit different this year, with many people opting to forgo in-person gatherings in favor of video chat and socially distanced celebrations with their loved ones. Safety protocols impacted CMA Country Christmas' typical filming plans, too, as the show opted to move forward without its usual live audience this year.

But especially in light of what a difficult year it's been, country fans are looking forward to the holiday season more than ever, and the cherished tradition of CMA Country Christmas will return to make the holidays a little brighter. The show will feature Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, as hosts, who dial up the family vibes even further by inviting their three daughters to join in on the fun.

Moreover, executive producer Robert Deaton previously explained that the 2020 CMA Country Christmas will nod to the vintage, cozy feel of classic holiday television specials. Instead of large-scale dazzling lights and sweeping stages, this year's show will feature sets that evoke a warm, inviting living room, as if the performers were inviting viewers into their homes to celebrate the holidays.

Flip through the gallery below to check out the specially-crafted set design, as well as to get a peek at all the backstage fun. The 2020 CMA Country Christmas special airs on Nov. 30 at 9PM on ABC.