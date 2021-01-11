Clay Walker Welcomes ‘Perfect’ New Son, His Seventh Child

Congratulations are in order for Clay Walker, who welcomed his seventh child (and fourth son) on Tuesday (Jan. 5). According to People, the singer and his wife Jessica introduced Christiaan Michael Walker, who was born in Houston, Texas, that day.

The baby (whose first name is a Germanic spelling, as Walker tells the outlet), weighed in at 7 lbs., 4 oz., and measured 20.5 inches long. Walker notes to People that "Our whole family has been anxiously awaiting his arrival! He's perfect in every way."

"He is surrounded by siblings who are constantly doting on him," Walker adds. "I could not be more proud of Jessica and her devotion to motherhood and me. All of our children are blessed to call her mother. He will grow up a tough little cowboy Texan."

Walker already has a healthy brood that includes sons Ezra Stephen, 3, Elijah Craig, 7, and William Clayton, 12; and daughter Mary-Elizabeth, 11, all of whom are his kids with Jessica. He also has his older daughters, Skylor, 21, and MaClay, 25, from a previous marriage.

The happy parents celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary in September, and Walker has plenty of sweet things to say about his wife. "I can honestly say that she's a saint, and everyone around her knows it too. She absolutely loves being a mom," he gushes.

"It's the toughest job on Earth, and I wish there was more adoration and homage paid to mothers because there's not a more unselfish way of life than being a mom," Walker adds. "It's tough. And it's worth it."

