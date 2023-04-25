Clay Walker and Wife Jessica Mourning 20-Week Pregnancy Loss: ‘A Huge Blow’

Clay Walker says seeing his wife suffer after having a miscarriage feels like being run over by a train. The singer shared the sad news that Jessica (20 weeks pregnant) lost the baby earlier this month.

"The whole family had been waiting for the baby and it was really, just a huge blow," he tells People.

The couple had just revealed they were expecting their sixth child together two weeks ago. Walker admits that the loss has been especially shocking because they've had five successful full-term pregnancies, and because the baby had been doing so well.

"We were laughing so hard because she was so active," Walker says, recalling their 13-week ultrasound checkup. "And just everything was so perfect."

The Walkers have four sons (age 2, 5, 10 and 14) and one daughter (age 13) together.

Clay Walker has two adult children from a previous relationship.

Walker also battles multiple sclerosis.

Faith and friends have helped with their pain, the 53-year-old Walker says. "I just don't know how moms make it through the rest of their lives with that kind of pain," he says. "It's just so, so deep.

"As a husband and a father, not being able to do anything about it, not being able to protect my wife's feelings or the baby, sucks."

Adding to the pain is the fact that the baby girl's room was ready, with clothes bought and a name picked out. She was going to be called Eleanora Lindsey, he says.

Clay and Jessica have been married since 2007. His hits include "If I Could Make a Living," "What's It to You," "Then What" and "This Woman and This Man." According to his website, the singer will play a MS benefit concert in Houston on Thursday (April 27) before having a break and several shows throughout May.

