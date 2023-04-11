Clay Walker and his wife Jessica are going to be parents — again! The country couple announced on Tuesday (April 11) that they're expecting their sixth child, a baby girl, in fall 2023.

"We are beyond excited about having a little girl!" the couple share in a statement. "Her brothers and sisters are waiting her arrival. God is great!"

The country singer and his wife are already parents to two adult daughters, Skylor and MaClay, plus four children at home: 14-year-old William, 13-year-old Mary-Elizabeth, 10-year-old Elijah, five-year-old Ezra and two-year-old Christiaan. The couple have been married since 2007.

The newest addition to the Walker family will be a little girl, and that piece of news is likely extra exciting to their teen daughter Mary-Elizabeth. Back in 2020, when they announced the impending arrival of their current youngest child Christiaan, Walker admitted that Mary-Elizabeth was a little disappointed in the gender of her baby brother.

"The shock of it being another boy, for Mary, it lasted a couple of hours," the singer told People at the time. "There were some tears shed, I won't lie. It was because of expectation, but that was overcome with the thought that we're not in control of that. We don't decide if it's a boy or a girl, and she was able to understand that after a while."

Amid Walker's happy personal news, he's also got a busy touring calendar on the books for 2023. The singer launched his Country Side Tour in February, and the trek will continue into July.