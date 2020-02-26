Nashville is going through quite a boom. The city is thriving, the energy is high, and more and more people are calling Music City home -- including a number of musicians outside of the country music genre.

In addition to the large number of high-profile country stars who have settled in Nashville, there are also many classic rockers who have picked the iconic Southern city to call home. Aerosmith's Steven Tyler made the move, even releasing a country-tinged solo album in 2016, but so did the band's guitarist, Brad Whitford.

Former Alice Cooper bassist and Winger leader Kip Winger now resides in Nashville, as does ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons. Night Ranger drummer Kelly Keagy and Poison lead singer and solo artist Bret Michaels have also relocated to Music City.

That's quite a few classic rock artists already, but plenty more have done the same. Flip through the photo gallery below to find out which other rockers have put down roots in Nashville.