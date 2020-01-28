In 2008, Darius Rucker released his debut country single, "Don't Think I Don't Think About It." The gold-selling, No. 1 Country Airplay song effectively kicked off a second career for the South Carolina native; after all, he was also the lead singer for the popular '90s pop-rock band Hootie & the Blowfish, which sold millions of copies of their 1994 album Cracked Rear View.

Rucker's transition made a lot of sense: Hootie & the Blowfish's easygoing tunes were grounded in folk and Southern rock, and his voice has the soulful emotional timbre needed for country success. However, Rucker is far from the only artist to switch to country after starting out playing another style of music — and he's also not alone in finding enduring success within the genre.

