Chris Stapleton: ‘There Is Probably Some New Music on the Way’

There's good news for Chris Stapleton fans who are eagerly awaiting new music: The country star revealed that he has been collaborating with former Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell on new material.

“He’s probably my favorite guitar player of all time," Stapleton said of Campbell in a recent interview with Rolling Stone. "To sit around with him and write some songs has been cool.

“We did some last year too,” Stapleton added. “I don’t want to make any promises, but there is probably some new music on the way.”

Although details are still few and far between, this new music would be Stapleton's first since the release of his highly acclaimed 2017 records From A Room: Volume 1 and Volume 2.

Stapleton opened for Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers at their 2017 show at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Ill., just a few months before Petty died at the age of 66 from an accidental overdose of prescription medication.

The country star will have a full-circle moment on Aug. 29 when he headlines Wrigley Field with the Dirty Knobs, Campbell's new band, tapped as support. Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and the Highwomen will also serve as opening acts for the show.

Stapleton's All-American Road Show Tour will kick off on March 11 in Corpus Christi, Texas, and visits cities across the U.S. through the end of August.

Chris Stapleton's Best Live Shots