Worlds collided during a recent Nashville, Tenn., stop on Tyler Perry's Madea's Farewell Play Tour, when Perry's beloved, long-running character was joined by Chris Stapleton for a surprise duet of "Tennessee Whiskey." Press play above to watch!

According to Whiskey Riff, It all started during the show's Friday evening (Feb. 14) performance, which took place at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. Stapleton was seated in the audience, and, at one point during the show, he stood up -- mic in hand -- and began to sing his 2015 fan favorite. Medea (playing by Perry, for those unfamiliar) chimed in from the stage, clapping and singing along before Stapleton took his seat once more and the show resumed.

It's unclear what, if any, connection Stapleton has to Perry and the Madea character, or whether he was simply at Friday night's show as a fan (The Boot has reached out to Stapleton's team and will share more details if they're made available). However, it's not unusual for the country juggernaut to show up in surprising places: His 2019 music video for "Second One to Know" saw Stapleton and his band, crew and two oldest children turned into Lego characters, for example, and earlier that year, he also made a brief, sneaky cameo in an episode of Game of Thrones.

"Madea could not come to the end of the farewell tour and have @chrisstapleton in the audience in Nashville, Tennessee and not have him sing a verse of "Tennessee Whiskey"!" writes Perry on Instagram. "And he KILLED IT!! Thank you Chris, blessings to you, your wife, and them babies!!"

The singer's surprise Bridgestone Arena appearance renewed many fans' already vigorous clamoring for a new album from Stapleton. In early February, he confirmed that some new music is "probably" on the way, although the details are still a little hazy. When Stapleton does announce a new album, it'll be his first since dropping two projects in 2017: From A Room: Volume 1 and Volume 2.

In the meantime, the singer has announced that his All-American Road Show will return in 2020. The run kicks off in March.

Perry's Madea's Farewell Play Tour celebrates Miss Mabel Earlene "Madea" Simmons, a character who first appeared in Perry's first-ever stage play, I Know I've Been Changed, in the early '90s. A pull-no-punches elderly African-American woman, Madea was created by Perry and inspired by his mother and aunt. Since her first appearance, Madea has won herself a legion of fans, making appearances in a slew of Perry's plays and films.

