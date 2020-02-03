Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell's romance was a whirlwind -- once it started, that is. It took a while for the country singer to make a move.

Lane and Bushnell met at a radio event in Austin, Texas, in 2015, but a few years passed before their romance blossomed. In August of 2018, he (finally) invited her to join him and a group of friends on vacation -- and even then, he didn't exactly make the best impression.

"Chris decided to use our entire trip to completely scare me away," Lauren tells People, explaining that Lane "talked about how he wanted to be single forever, how he didn’t know if he wanted kids." However, he clarifies, "I think we probably both were just fighting ourselves over the whole thing."

When the trip was over, Lane went back to Nashville and Bushnell returned to Los Angeles, Calif., but the pair continued to get to know each other via phone and made it a point to visit each other in person whenever they could. They brought their long-distance dating stint to a close in March of 2019, when they moved in together.

Later that year, after less than a year of officially being a couple, Lane and Bushnell got engaged. He proposed at her parents' home by playing "Big, Big Plans," a song he wrote specifically for the occasion.



The country star and the The Bachelor alum tied the knot on Oct. 25, 2019, in Nashville. People reports that the wedding was attended by 160 family and friends, including Jana Kramer and husband Michael Caussin. Lane brought back "Big, Big Plans" back for his wedding, too: He recorded an acoustic version of the track to serve as their first dance song.

"Chris wrote it, and it was inspired by our relationship, and it has such a special meaning to us,” Bushnell says of the song, "so I don’t think we could really dance to anything else.”