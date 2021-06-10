Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell are now a family of three. The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Dutton Walker Lane, on Tuesday (June 8), People reports.

Baby Dutton arrived at 11:12AM Nashville time, weighing 9 pounds and measuring 19.5 inches long. "Everyone in the room, including Lauren and me, were shocked we had a nine-pound baby!" Lane admits.

"Watching Lauren go through the birthing process — from the beginning to the moment she delivered — was the most incredible thing I've ever witnessed," the country singer confesses. "I experienced an emotion I've never felt before."

For her part, Lauren — a former The Bachelor contestant — says she "felt an immediate, unconditional love" for her son like nothing she's ever felt before. "And going through this experience with Chris has made me love and appreciate him even more … I didn't think that was possible!" she adds.

Lane tells People that he's already written a song for Dutton: "Ain't Even Met You Yet." The song, he explains, "sums up how I've been feeling over the last few months" as he's been waiting to meet his baby boy.

The Lanes have been married since October of 2019 and shared the news of her pregnancy in December of 2020. They first met in 2015, at a radio event in Austin, Texas, but it took a few years for them to get together as a couple.

