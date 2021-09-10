Country star Chris Janson ran a quick errand at the grocery store and left one guitar lighter. The singer met a hard-working grandmother, heard about her granddaughter's musical aspirations and knew what he had to do.

The special moment, shared by Janson's wife, Kelly Lynn Janson, gave the grandmother a reason to smile, and will give viewers the same. "It’s so sweet I had to share,” Kelly Lynn writes on Facebook.

Per his wife, Janson was picking up some outdoor plants at the grocery store and was being helped by the employee in the video when a fan recognized the "Buy You a Boat" singer. That interaction prompted the employee, whose name is not given, to share that her granddaughter is an aspiring singer.

"It instantly touched my husband’s heart,” Kelly Lynn writes, and so, Janson took action: Per Kelly Lynn, he called his production manager, Jason Bittinger, and asked him to bring one of Janson's guitars to the store.

"This is straight off my tour bus," Janson explains when Bittinger makes the delivery. He walks the woman through some basics of the guitar — how to tune it, where to plug it in — as she remains mostly speechless.

Musically speaking, Janson recently released a new song, "Bye Mom." His most recent album is 2019's Real Friends.