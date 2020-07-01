Cassadee Pope has made good on her promise of an acoustic album. Ahead of the new project, the singer released two new songs, "Let Me Go" and "Built This House," both of which showcase Pope's creative turn to a mostly unadorned balladry that puts her endearing voice right up front.

Both tunes hail from Rise and Shine, the musician's forthcoming third studio album that looks to be the former Hey Monday frontwoman and The Voice winner's most personal effort to date. The eight-song collection "marks the first time Pope has had a hand in writing all of the songs and marks the first time she has served as co-producer," according to a press release.

A pair of lyric videos starring the singer also emerged to accompany the new songs. For "Let Me Go," Pope wanted the video to "capture the true feeling of this song: longing for freedom. We decided to shoot it behind the staircase wires to give it that sense of entrapment, which the lyrics talk about. It's a very emotional song for me because it reminds me of a time in my life where I felt like I wasn't accepted for who I am."

In a YouTube comment, the singer adds that the song is about "feeling like someone doesn't understand you and seems like they don't accept you, but still won't let you go. I wrote it when I had come to a crossroads with someone in my life, but I like the fact that it can pertain to a lot of different relationships."

Rise and Shine is due out Aug. 7.

Don't let the soulful sounds of these acoustic numbers make you think Pope's down and out, however. As the singer explains it, a tune such as "Let Me Go" paints a creative look at her past instead of illustrating her present.

"I have a few songs on the album that are more reflective of where I've been rather than where I am in my life today," Pope says, "and this is definitely one of them."

