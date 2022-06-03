Carrie Underwood Remembers the Late Deborah McCrary as ‘the Anchor’

Carrie Underwood paused promotion of her upcoming Denim & Rhinestones album to tribute Deborah McCrary. The McCrary Sisters singer died on Wednesday (June 1) at age 67. The gospel group appeared on a fan favorite song from the country music singer's catalog.

On social media, Underwood said she was blessed to have worked with McCrary on many occasions.

"She was always kind … always professional … the anchor in whatever it was we were singing," she added. "I know she will be missed by so, so many … Prayers for Deborah’s family and friends. See you again someday."

The most memorable connection between Underwood and the McCrary Sisters comes from her Storyteller album. The four women add more than just backing vocals on "Choctaw County Affair," a bluesy who-done-it about the disappearance of Cassie O'Grady. They act as a social support network for the song's protagonist, a woman who likely knows more than she's letting on.

Margo Price and Allison Russell are two more country artists who've brought Deborah and the McCrary Sisters in studio for a recording. The Grand Ole Opry regulars shared stages with Eric Church, Martina McBride, Amanda Shires and more.

Underwood's post to her Instagram wall is a rare personal offering after several months of the singer being all business as she promotes her Reflections Las Vegas residency and new album. Denim & Rhinestones (June 10) includes her current single "Ghost Story" and 11 more songs that she helped write.