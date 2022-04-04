Carrie Underwood tried to hold it together, but she didn't last more than a few seconds before tears started to flow backstage at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday (April 3).

The "Ghost Story" singer and Grammy performer posed holding her newest Grammy. Most viewers missed her winning the Best Roots Gospel Album Grammy during the pre-show Premiere Ceremony, but it was this win that she'll remember above all else on Grammy night. When asked about the award during a post-show press conference, the country hitmaker failed to hold back her emotions.

"I'm probably, immediately going to start crying," she shared. "I feel like it’s more important because I feel like it’s one of the most important bodies of work I’ve ever been a part of."

She lasted all of four words before the tears came.

"This is one thing I've wanted to literally, my whole career. I've wanted to make this album and I got to, and this just means the world to me."

"Man, I didn't last any length of time, did I?" she asked rhetorically.

The win was Underwood's eighth lifetime Grammy and her first in a non-country music category. This exchange with media and her flirty red carpet walk with husband Mike Fisher all happened off screen as well, meaning fans missed the majority of her very big night. Toward the end of the show, Underwood was a featured performer, singing "Ghost Story" from a small platform that raised at the very end. Speaking to media, Underwood said she was very nervous before the performance, but sounded satisfied about the results.

See Carrie Underwood On the Grammy Awards Red Carpet Carrie Underwood wore Dolce and Gabbana and De Beers on the 2022 Grammy Awards red carpet. She was all smiles alongside husband Mike Fisher. Earlier, Underwood won her eighth career Grammy Award, in the Best Roots Gospel album category.