If Carrie Underwood could step back in time and tell her younger self all that she would accomplish one day, it would be one heck of a conversation. The country singer has been gracing audiences with her voice since her early days as a kid in Muskogee, Okla.

Of course, the world didn't see her talent until she auditioned for - and ultimately won - American Idol in 2005. Since then she's won eight Grammys, 16 Academy of Country Music Awards, nine Country Music Association Awards, and countless other trophies. It's safe to say she's one of the most successful talents to emerge from the reality singing competition series and in country music as a whole.

That doesn't mean she's forgotten that young girl with stars in her eyes.

Recently, Underwood posted a popular "How It Started, How It's Going" video on Instagram. It's a trend that features an old photo or video side by side with a current offering. The idea is to show just how far one has come in their life.

The "Before He Cheats" singer dug deep into her home videos for this trend. She posted an old clip of her singing the chorus of Patty Loveless' "Blame It On Your Heart" in front of what appears to be a green screen, a microphone in her hand. The clip seamlessly transitions into a current video of Underwood singing the same song on the Grand Ole Opry stage.

The singer's fellow country stars likely saw a lot of their early songs in this heartfelt throwback: "We would have 100 percent been besties when we were little," Mickey Guyton told Underwood in the comments section.

Underwood is part of a previously recorded special dubbed Opry Loves the 90s: Country That Brings You Back. The storied venue has been featuring country music from the decade in each of their shows this month. Underwood's episode is set to air on Saturday, July 30 on Circle All Access, YouTube and Facebook.

Meanwhile, the Oklahoma native is prepping her Denim & Rhinestones Tour which will kick off Oct. 15 and run through March 17. The trek will bolster her newly released album of the same name. Jimmie Allen will provide direct support.