Carrie Underwood is having a fun summer before kicking off her Denim and Rhinestones Tour. The country superstar was spotted in Dollywood on Tuesday (July 19), according to a few fan posts on Twitter.

A fellow park-goer posted a few photos of Underwood at the park, writing, "Carrie Underwood sightings at Dollywood today!!" One photo shows Underwood standing outside of a ride and the other photo shows the singer posing with a group of young women.

The superstar was likely with her family — the young boy in a yellow tee in the first photo resembles her oldest son, Isaiah, who is seven.

Fans in the comments were excited to see Underwood had been at the park, with one writing, "I would not know what to do if I bumped into her."

Underwood may be soaking up some summer family time before taking off on her massive Denim and Rhinestones Tour, which kicks off Oct. 15 in Greenville, S.C., and runs through March 17 in Seattle.

The tour adds on to what has already been busy and successful year for the singer. She performed on her Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency from December through May. She has also received many recent accolades, including a Grammy award for her album, My Savior, and she released her ninth studio album, Denim and Rhinestones, in June. She has also taken up extreme gardening, per her Instagram Stories.

Although she's prepping for tour, Underwood has had a number of live shows on her schedule this summer: She performed at CMA Fest, and she traveled to London where she sang with Guns N' Roses onstage in July. She will close out her summer with two Grand Ole Opry appearances on July 30 and a performance at the Iowa State Fair on Aug. 21. Find Carrie Underwood concert tickets for sale here.

