Carrie Underwood surprised Guns N' Roses fans in London on Friday night (July 1), taking the stage in an unannounced appearance with the classic hard rock band for what she called "a moment of magic."

The country superstar previously shared the stage with Guns N' Roses singer Axl Rose during her headlining performance at Stagecoach 2022, and she turned to social media after the London gig to share a series of photos, expressing astonishment that she actually got to perform with one of her longtime favorite bands.

"Together again…but this time in London and with a few more friends!" she writes to accompany the pictures. "Thanks, @gunsnroses and your crew for welcoming me into your world like family. And thanks to all the fans who gave these legends the royal welcome that they deserve!"

Underwood joined the band on stage at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for "Sweet Child O' Mine," one of their most enduring hits from their iconic 1987 debut album, Appetite for Destruction. In the fan-shot video below, Axl Rose sings the first verse and chorus before announcing, "Ladies and gentleman ... from Nashville, Tenn., Miss Carrie Underwood!"

Underwood takes the second verse solo, even mimicking Rose's famous serpentine dance moves as she performs, and they join voices later in the song, singing the hook together as the roaring crowd joins in.

Underwood also joined GNR during their encore for "Paradise City," reprising the setlist she and Rose performed together at Stagecoach.

Underwood herself could scarcely believe the moment.

"I am but a fan who somehow managed to find her way on stage to have a moment of magic with her heroes!" she writes, adding, "How did I get so lucky?"

Underwood has been in the U.K. promoting her new album, Denim & Rhinestones. She's set to launch her Denim & Rhinestones Tour on Oct. 15 in Greenville, S.C, and it runs through the spring of 2023.

